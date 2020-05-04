Western Montana farmers and ranchers cooperation offers online and curbside pick-up

A coalition of farmers and ranchers in the Flathead, Jocko, Mission and Bitterroot Valleys are offering online and curbside pick-up as the Missoula farmer's market remains closed until further notice.
Across the country, there is growing concern of meat shortages as processing plants shut down due to Covid-19 outbreaks. Some grocery stores like Costco, Albertsons and Super 1 Foods are putting limits on how much meat a person can buy.
"As [big, processing plants] start to struggle, our supply chain regionally is really okay, it's fine right now," Claire Battaglia who works for the Western Montana Growers Cooperation said.
As those large companies shut down, Battaglia said supporting local is more important than ever. She said it's safer and healthier for families.
"Shorter supply chains, they're easier to control, they're easier to make sure that at every step people are staying healthy and things are being sanitized properly."
Battaglia said the WMGC gets products from more than 30 farms and ranches within 100 miles of Missoula, and distributes it locally. She said many of their coop members sell at the Missoula farmers market.
"Our department has been working with market masters, boards and local farmers to try and figure out solutions," Cindy Farr with the Missoula City-County Health Department said.
With no word yet on when the health department will open up the farmers markets, operations have moved online.
We give people an order window [of time], they log into their account, they place their order and we do a no contact pick up from our warehouse located in Missoula. The curbside pick-up warehouse is next to Burns Street Bistro on 1500 Burns Street.
Bataglia said buying from their coop guarantees freshness, and will help the local economy.
"Your farmer that's just down the road will then spend money in your community," she said.
The online and curbside pick-up service will run until the end of May, then the "community shared agriculture" program will start.
People can buy different sized CSA boxes that are filled with seasonal, local produce and herbs. A buyer can expect five to 10 items per week in a small share and 7-12 in a large share.
To sign-up for this curbside pick-up click here. To sign up for CSA click here.