MISSOULA, Mont. - Western Montana Mental Health Center (WMMHC) announced planned changes to its residential substance abuse program for adults.
The Center says the cost of service delivery has increased significantly for many health centers across Montana, and that the Center is working to confront rising costs through the allocation of existing resources and rebuilding of programs and partnerships to better meet service objectives.
One change the Center announced is its decision to shift its residential substance abuse program for adults from a “3.5 high-intensity” care facility into a “3.1 low-intensity” care facility.
According to WMMHC, both models provide 24-hour comprehensive care, and this new designation at the Recovery Center of Missoula will enable WMMHC to meet the growing need for these types of services in the area, while also "empowering clients to gain employment, develop community-based support, and form healthy community relationships."
“As the organization assesses each community’s needs over the next few months, we remain centered by the fact that WMMHC’s success has never been rooted in circumstance, but rather by the individual care and dedication that each of our employees provides to those we serve,” said Colleen Rudio, Interim Executive Administrator at WMMHC. “And that’s not going to change! As we move ahead, our goal is to remain open and transparent – creating a true relationship with the communities we serve and allowing WMMHC to better meet the evolving need for mental health care in Montana.”
