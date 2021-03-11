MISSOULA -- A recent donation of land in Missoula is a big step forward for a local organization, aiming to build an end-of-life center.
Terry Payne, Chairman of Payne West Insurance, donated 5 acres of land off Union Pacific Street to Partners Hope Foundation.
The center will be the first end-of-life facility in all of Western Montana.
40% of people over 75 years of age in Montana live alone.
It's a statistic that supports one reason Terry Payne decided to donate the land.
"Well it's really just basic intuition that number one, the project has value to the community," he said.
Interim Director for the Foundation, Betsy Bach, said 75% of Montana's Medicare population lives in rural areas.
She said their goal is to provide for those who can't afford it.
"How we look at it, is that death is just another stage of life and so we want to help people, part of having the center part is to get people comfortable talking about death," Bach said.
She said they'll work with Missoula's Partners In Home Care, who will act as a licensed hospice provider for the center.
They hope to have a 12 to 15 bed facility with inpatient, residential and respite hospice care, as well as education services.
Payne said the donation was a no brainer, when he heard about the center.
"Instantaneously I thought, this was a good opportunity to donate this property to them because they had the funds set aside to acquire property, they could use those to help build the facility and that would spur fundraising on behalf of the project," Payne said.
He added that all the need now is financial support.
"We've got a great start, they've got a home," Payne said.
He said he hopes his donation will act as a catalyst for other to give to the project so the center can be built as fast as possible. If you're interested in donating, visit the Partners Hope Foundation website.