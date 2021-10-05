MISSOULA, Mont. - One of the most popular parks in Missoula is getting some major updates.
In fact, the first phase of a two-phase project to improve Westside Park is now fully funded. The Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation recently gave a $1 million dollar grant to the project.
Westside Park is shared by the public and Lowell Elementary School, but Lowell's Principle, Barbara Frank, said the existing 20-year old wooden playground isn't accessible for everyone.
"Being able to say, 'every student at Lowell gets to access this,' is something brand new that we haven't been able to say for a long time and I can't wait to see all of our kids get to play," Frank said.
In phase one, they added a new preschool-age playground, a picnic shelter, a hand-washing station and a restroom enclosure.
In the next phase, the Wooden Playground will be taken down, and wood chips on the ground will be replaced with turf.
Parks and Trails Design and Development Specialist, Nathan McLeod said this allows wheelchairs to have access to it.
"Whether or not you're in a wheel chair, or you have another mobility impairment, or any kind of impairment, you can get and play with your peers on the playground," McLeod said.
There will also be a new basketball and multi-sports courts and new pathways added throughout the park.
"This is the only park that a lot of our children have access to and so to have their school playground also be an amazing park is what they deserve," Frank said.
Parks and Rec officials are hoping to get the next phase started in April 2022, with a goal of having it be complete by the following October.
