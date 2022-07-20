MISSOULA, Mont. - The Western Fire Chiefs Association launched their new wildfire map just last week to bring more up-to-the-minute information on active wildfires.

We've all heard about the great resource Inciweb but if you try to pull it up on your phone, the process can be a bit slow. The goal of this new map is try to make all this information more mobile phone friendly.

Last Thursday, July 14, it was reported on the Montana fire dashboard that there were 24 active wildfires in Montana, but only 2 made it to the new fire map website. We asked Red Lodge fire chief Tom Kuntz why is that?

"In Montana this is a newer piece and it's going to take a little while before all the dispatch centers are pushing into it, but it uses pulse point data and that pulse point basically goes and grabs 911 dispatch information and shows the location of those fires based on that 911 dispatch information,” said Kuntz.

This is supposed to provide more accurate and basic information in real time of current fire locations. Local fire chiefs assure us, it will be a 'work in progress' before we start to see all wildfires pop up on this map. In the meantime, Inciweb and the Montana fire dashboard aren't going anywhere. You can access the WFCA fire map by clicking here.