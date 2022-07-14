WFCA releases new wildfire map, more updates on public land regions

MISSOULA, Mont. - As we move deeper into fire season, the Western Fire Chiefs Association (WFCA) is launching a new map to keep you better informed on the fires in your area.

WFCA decided to collaborate with our local fire agencies to put any information available as it relates to wildfires where they are, size, and warnings. To make this easier, and accessible for everyone they're putting it all in one place.

Especially for neighboring regions of Washington, Montana, and Idaho, reaching more of those rural areas and our public lands. Being the first to pull data from the U.S Forest Service and 911 dispatch via pulse point online with push alerts on wildfire geographical locations, air quality and weather data as it changes.

You can access the map online by clicking here, for the latest on fires that may come up in your area or appear to be moving closer to you.

Now it's important to note that while this is a great new resource not all of the current fires burning in Montana are showing up on the map. We are following up with fire officials to find out why that is.

In the meantime other resources for fire information on inciweb.com and the Montana fire dashboard.