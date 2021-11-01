MISSOULA - If you are a regular listener of the "Montana Murder Mysteries" podcast, the latest episode focuses on a case that has been covered several times before.
But when Evening Anchor and Host Angela Marshall first started reporting on this woman, investigators had already spent nearly 40-years trying to answer the question, "Who is Christy Crystal Creek."
Now, they're wanting to know, "What happened to Janet Lee Lucas?"
In September of 1985, a hunter found the skeletal remains of a young woman, who had been shot in the head twice.
Thanks to the emergence of familial DNA analysis, authorities were finally able to put a name to "Christy Crystal Creek's" remains in May, ending a 36-year-long search for the family of Janet Lee Lucas.
"I think it was a great deal of relief for him. He didn't know what had happened to her," said David Conway, who is the Captain of Detectives for the Missoula County Sheriff's Office. "He was only a small child when she went missing. And according to him, he had spent a large portion of his adult life searching for his mother and feeling as though she had abandoned him. It came as some relief for him to know that she hadn't abandoned him, that she had been taken from him."
But the story doesn't end there.
One piece of this puzzle still remains: Was an infamous Missoula serial killer responsible for the murder of his mother?
We explore more about who Janet was and her possible ties to suspected serial killer, Wayne Nance.
"What happened to Janet Lee Lucas?" is available now right here or wherever you download your podcasts.