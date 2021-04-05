The Missoula Redevelopment Agency is looking for your input on what the city should do with what they are calling the West Broadway Downtown Gateway.
This area spans from Russell street to California street and from West Broadway to the Clark Fork River. City planners say they don’t have any expectations right now because this is the very beginning of the planning process.
"We are not going into this with a preconceived notion of what its going to be," Missoula Redevelopment Specialist Annette Marchesseault said.
Instead they are asking folks who live and work in the neighborhood what they want to see.
"We want to have a specific conversation about West Broadway in more detail than the downtown plan was able to achieve," DK&P Senior Project Director Jason King said.
"We want input from the communiyt this week what are they looking for," Marchesseault said, "Is it six story buildings? three story buildings? What sort of building is the community and neighborhood comfortable with?" Marchesseault said.
Every night this week from 5:30 to 7 folks are asked to give their opinions from what type of buildings, public spaces, or even housing would fit in with this area.
"What are some amenities or services that are lacking in their neighbor hood that they want to see in that area," Marchesseault said.
At the end of the week the designers will compile all the input they received and start working on a plan that will be presented in late May or early June.
If you are not able to participate online their will be an in person open house at Western Cider from 5 to 7 on Wednesday.