Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Light to moderate snow will continue through the rest of the day. Wet roads may refreeze after sunset, watch for changeable conditions. There will be the potential for snow bands developing this evening and overnight tonight. An additional 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected, with higher amounts under bands. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&