MISSOULA, Mont. -- If you haven't flown out of the Missoula Montana Airport in a while, but plan to travel this Christmas, there are some changes you'll want to be aware of.
Airport Director, Brian Ellestad said the first thing you'll notice when you pull up to the airport is the new entrance and the new terminal.
"The loop road is expanded, so now all our parking is under one parking lot instead of two or three separate parking spots, lots, so bigger loop road, then as you come through, you'll see the new terminal," Ellestad said.
He said construction on that new terminal won't interfere with your holiday travel.
"We've actually gotten compliments because its smoother now than it was with the old TSA checkpoints. So, now we have a restaurant that's post security verses before it was pre-security, so amenities have actually increased during the construction," Ellestad said.
Due to staffing shortages, TSA could take a little longer than usual, so officials said you'll want to plan on getting to the airport early. Ellestad said all the fights are full, so flying standby probably won't be an option.
"We are slightly down in seats this year verses 2019, but more people are traveling so more seats are filled, so I think it will be a record Christmas for us, overall, even over 2019," he said.
Parking will be hard to find, but on Tuesday, the airport will open up an overflow lot to free up space for the holiday.
The new terminal is on track to open in April or May of 2022.