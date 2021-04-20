Now that Derek Chauvin has been found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter, sentencing is still months away.
Many people are asking, 'What's next?' So we sat down with a former prosecutor and current UM Law professor to answer your questions.
"Its a really important verdict and potentially a mile stone we will see," Professor Andrew King-Ries said.
Immediately after the verdict was read Judge Peter Cahill revoked Chauvin's bail. He was then handcuffed and taken to Hennepin County Jail, where he will wait for what comes next.
"The judge set a whole series of hearing and briefing schedules basically what the next step will be is sentencing," King-Ries said.
That hearing is set for eight weeks from now. and in that time, both the prosecution and defense will continue working.
"I think the prosecution will be looking for what we call an enhanced sentence or an exceptional sentence given the surrounding circumstances so that's what they will argue about next," King-Ries said.
And after sentencing, Chauvin may choose to file an appeal.
"Yes he will have an opportunity to appeal the verdict and there are a number of different issues that they could say were made and they could appeal those to the Minnesota appellate court," King-Ries said.
Until that happens, Professor King-Ries has some questions of his own.
"There's a lot of questions about whether this is justice or not?" King-Ries said. "I don't know if I would describe it as justice for Floyd. But, is it accountability to Chauvin? I'd say that answer is yes."
While sentencing was set for two months from now we don't have an exact date yet.
We will continue to update you both on air and online as we find out more.