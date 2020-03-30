WHITEFISH, Mont. - The City of Whitefish sent a letter Monday to short-term rental and lodging properties, asking them to temporarily cease accepting reservations due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The letter comes in light of Gov. Bullock's directive asking all out-of-state travelers to Montana to self quarantine for 14 days.
In the letter, Whitefish Mayor John Muhlfeld and City Manager Dana Smith ask all short-term rentals, hotels, motels, and bed and breakfast businesses to voluntarily refrain from accepting reservations for stays for non-essential purposes through April 30.
"The City has been made aware of a recent trend of individuals leaving areas with high concentrations of COVID-19 cases in order to 'shelter in place' in small communities such as ours," the letter states. "While Whitefish has always taken pride in being a welcoming and inclusive community, this trend presents a very real risk to our citizens."