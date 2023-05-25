News release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana
MISSOULA — A Whitefish man accused of fraudulently voting the ballot of another elector in the 2020 general election appeared for arraignment on criminal charges today, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.
Donald Samuel Hill, 52, pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging him with false information in voting and with fraudulent voting. If convicted of the most serious crime, Hill faces a maximum of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and one year of supervised release.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto presided. Hill was released pending further proceedings.
“Our voting laws are in place to protect the right of every citizen to cast their ballot and to have that ballot counted. We are committed to enforcing those laws to ensure free and fair elections and will seek to hold accountable persons who attempt to violate them,” U.S. Attorney Laslovich said.
The indictment alleges that on Oct. 10, 2020 in Flathead County, Hill knowingly gave false information about his name, address and period of residence in the voting district for the purpose of voting in a general election. The indictment further alleges Hill knowingly and willfully defrauded the residents of Montana of a fair and impartially conducted election and that he allegedly completed and signed the ballot of another elector, identified as Person A, and submitted the ballot to the Flathead County Elections Office.
Indictments are merely accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys John M. Newman and Timothy J. Racicot are prosecuting the case. The FBI conducted the investigation.
