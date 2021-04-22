Whitefish named top destination for small town getaways

After being named the friendliest city in America in March, Whitefish is topping yet another list, the top small town getaway destination.
Kevin Gartland, the executive director of Whitefish Chamber of Commerce, described what tourism means to the community.
"Tourism is our bread and butter," he said. "And there's a lot of it these days."
The general manager of Bar W Guest Ranch, Jill Rivoli, just moved to Whitefish. She said it may be cliché, but it's true, the town really does have the nicest people.
"I love Whitefish," Rivoli said. "It has all of the things I was looking for in a community in that it's small, but robust."
The study by HomeToGo highlights Whitefish for having smaller crowds.
However, Bookworks manager Davey Gordon grew up in Whitefish. He shared it's really grown over the years and now there no longer seems to be an end to tourist season.
"There used to be a very definite like, it's June the tourists are here, it's September the tourists are gone," Gordon said. "It's December the tourists are back, it's February the tourists are gone. Now, there's not that slower season anymore. There's a pretty steady stream of tourists all year round."
Of the top five destinations listed, Whitefish was the most expensive town at a median price of $270.98 per night.
Gartland said it's because of supply and demand. They're seeing more air travel into the area and those who come in by air tend to spend more than those who drive.
He added despite the pandemic, they just finished up their busiest winter and are getting ready for a record-breaking summer.