THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. The Missoula Police Department has requested a Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for Kierstyn Cook. Kierstyn is an 8 year old white female, with brown hair and blue eyes. Kierstyn is 4 foot 8 inches tall and weighs 80 lbs. Kierstyns mother, Shannon Brown, recently lost custody of her, but refused to turn her over to her new guardian. They were last seen on April 24th 2023 at 4 pm in Missoula Montana. They are believed to be in a white 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix with Montana license plate 1 3 6 9 6 7 P. They are possibly headed to Washington or Oregon. The vehicle has purple, pink and blue spray paint on it. Shannon Brown is a 41 year old white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighs 190 lbs. Shannon has a history of drug use and physical child abuse and there is concern for Kierstyn's wellbeing. If you have any information on Kierstyn Cook, please contact the Missoula Police Department at (406) 552-6300 or dial 911.