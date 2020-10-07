MISSOULA -- The Missoula Ranger District on the Lolo National Forest is pushing to reduce the risk of wildfires around Missoula in a proposed plan called "Wildlife Adapted Missoula."
WAM is a risk-based strategic fuels management project, that proposes vegetation and fuel treatments to reduce wildfire hazard and risk in certain locations.
In 2018, Missoula County adopted the Community Wildfire Protection Program, that assessed what areas were at greatest risk for wildfires.
The WAM Project used that information to targets areas that have a high risk of fire and can be treated to lower it, or areas that have a low wildfire to moderate wildfire risk and can be lowered.
The information from the CWPP showed that Blue Mountain is one of the highest priority treatment areas.
The proposal aims to use mechanized wildfire risk reduction fuel treatments on Blue Mountain. They would use mechanized thinning and prescribed burning on 1,688 acres of Blue Mountain to reduce risk. It also proposes using hand thinning and prescribed burning with incidental mechanized fuel treatments on an additional 856 acres.
These efforts will allow firefighters more time to respond and will help reduce the intensity and probability of a fire.
Missoula District Ranger, Jen Hensiek, said reducing wildfire risk on Blue Mountain is important because it's a popular recreation spot and close to the community.
"We have to maintain these places where not only we live, but where we love and hike and enjoy with our families," Hensiek said. "And to maintain and reduce these risks long term is really a big part of this goal."
The project targets 158,725 acres of National Forest System Lands.
The first step in the project is a 30-day scoping period, that encourages the public to comment on the proposal.
Visit the Wildfire Adapted Missoula website for more information on the proposal.