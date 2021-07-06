UPDATE: JULY 6 AT 4:50 P.M.
The Missoula Fire Department says the fire has been contained.
At approximately 1:16 p.m. MFD was dispatched to a wildland fire on Waterworks Hill.
Upon arrival, the fire had grown to three acres due to wind. DNRC and Forest Service engines were then dispatched, along with one type two helicopter.
The fire consumed a total of 18 acres before it was contained.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
MISSOULA, Mont. - A wildfire is burning on Waterworks Hill in Missoula Tuesday.
A helicopter is on scene.
The City of Missoula Fire Department posted on Facebook asking the public to avoid the area to allow crews to work on the fire.
We are working to find out more information.