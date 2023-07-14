MISSOULA, Mont. - This week was declared Wildfire Smoke Ready Week by Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess, bringing awareness to the impact that wildfires have on the community.
"There's some really simple things that people can do if it's really smoky and you can close your doors and windows and run a HEPA portable air purifier, that's really, really effective at cleaning that that indoor air," said Executive Director of Climate Smart Missoula Amy Cilimburg.
Cilimburg recommends using air purification devices, as well as using proper filters and checking air conditioning units to monitor how they filter air.
Firefighters are considered more at risk than the general public when it comes to impacts from wildfires, especially regarding physiology as it's recommended that firefighters eating between 4,000 to 6,000 calories.
"If they're not adequately fed, then the risk for injury escalates enormously. And they're not going to they're going to fatigue prematurely. They're not going to be able to last throughout the 14 day assignment, not going to be able to recover, and it's just going to lead to bad stuff downstream," said Director of Montana Center for Work Physiology Brent Ruby.
You can read the full Wildfire Smoke Ready Proclamation here or access more resources for air quality and purification systems here.
