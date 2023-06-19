MISSOULA, Mont. - 22 wildland firefighters were sent out by the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, to Alberta, Canada by means of the Northwest Wildland Fire Protection Agreement (Northwest Compact).
The Northwest Compact allows members to address wide-reaching wildland fires together by gathering information, sharing technology and many resources across borders to ensure the reduction of severity.
“We as Montanans have greatly benefited from the convenience of the Northwest Compact and the ability to receive resources from Canada and other partner states when we need additional resources, so we’re thrilled we can return the favor,” Cory Calnan, Deputy Fire Protection Chief, said.
The Type two hand crew is operated by Department wildland firefighters, across eight local units.
“The Department remains committed to collaborative efforts that strengthen the collective ability to manage wildfires effectively,” Calnan said.
