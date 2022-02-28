MISSOULA, Mont. - Wildlife officials are observing reports of possible black bears and mountain lions in western Montana Monday.
According to a Facebook post from Missoula Bears, there have been reports of black bears that might have come out of hibernation during the recent rise in temperatures in the Rattlesnake area of Missoula.
Missoula Bears said there have not been reports of black bear activity this week.
It is not unusual for bears to come out of hibernation for a short period of time during winter.
In Montana Fish, Wildlife and Park's Region 2 area, western Montana, there have been numerous reports of mountain lion footprints in the lower elevations, according to Missoula Bears.
Missoula Bears said FWP is observing three mountain lion families in the Marshall, Rattlesnake and Bonner areas.
There have not been any mountain lion conflicts reported at this time.
Missoula Bears said mountain lions in the lower regions are chasing their natural prey.
