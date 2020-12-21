In Montana, a white Christmas isn't always a guarantee. Looking back at Christmases Past, we see how much snow Missoula is used to.
Back in October Rainbow park was full of kids sledding, families laughing, and everyone playing in the snow. But today, the first day of winter, there was not a soul or a snowflake in sight.
"Its amazing in late October we set all sorts of records for snow fall and Missoula has almost two feet of snow and now, that's all gone," Chief Meteorologist Mark Heyka said.
Turns out last year we didn't have any snow at this time either. In fact according to the National Weather Service in 2019 we set a record for the warmest Christmas on record with a high of 54 degrees, and obviously no snow.
Then back in 2018 we did get a little snow. There was an inch on the ground and snow flurries through Christmas day.
But 2017 is the perfect example of a white Christmas. It was also a La Niña year, just like this year. Christmas 3-years-ago we already had four inches of snow on the ground, plus is snowed two more inches that day.
Whether or not you are wish for snow this week. Western and Central Montana are looking at a winter advisory on Tuesday meaning:
"For those who were wanting a Christmas snow well your hopes may be granted," Heyka said.
And Rainbow Park will get to see more sledders this year.