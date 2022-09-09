UPDATE, SEPT. 9

Wind pushed the Boulder Lake Fire to the south and west of Gold Creek Cabin Thursday afternoon.

The cabin was wrapped in aluminized structure wrap and was not burned in the fire.

Due to Thursday’s growth, the Boulder Lake Fire is now estimated to be 1,500 acres in size.

Crews are expecting increased relative humidity and cooler temperatures Friday which will help moderate fire behavior.

They are also working to keep the fire in check and limit spread onto National Forest lands outside of the Wilderness that are under MT DNRC protection.

Engines with the DNRC will be working on seeking out and extinguishing spot fires on the east flank of the fire and directing water bucket drops on the south flank of the fire to protect the cabin.

The Forest Service says fire managers will continue to utilize a confine and contain suppression strategy to engage the south and eastern flanks of the fire, outside of the Wilderness boundary.

Starting Saturday, crews are anticipating dry, hot, and breezy conditions to return to the fire area.

The following closures are in place:

CLOSURES

An area closure is in place for public safety and includes all National Forest lands in the Boulder Lake basin.

CLOSED AREAS:

Access is closed to Boulder Lake, Fly Lake, and Gold Creek Lake.

Gold Creek Cabin (Forest Service structure).CLOSED TRAILS

Boulder Lake Trail #333, from milepost 0.0 at junction with Road #4323 to milepost 5.4 at Boulder Lake.

Boulder Point Trail #334, from milepost 0.0 at junction with Trail #333 to milepost 0.2 at the end of the trail.

Fly Lake Trail #336, from milepost 0.0 at junction with Trail #518 to milepost 1.3 at Fly Lake.

Porcupine Creek Trail #504, from milepost 0.0 at junction with Rattlesnake Creek Trail #515 to milepost 4.1 at its junction with Trail #333.

Gold Creek Trail #518, from milepost 0.0 at trailhead on Road #16859 to milepost 4.9 at its junction with Trail #333.

Gold Cabin (Lower Gold Ridge) Trail #519, from milepost 0.0 at its junction with Trail #518 to the end of the trail.

CLOSED ROADS

Gold Creek Road NFSR #126, from milepost 10.1 at its junction with Road #2118 to the end of the road at milepost 12.5.

Gold Ridge Road NFSR #2118, from milepost 0.0 at junction with Gold Creek Road #126 to milepost 3.4 at the gate.

Gold Ridge Meadows Road NFSR #2121, from milepost 0.0 at junction with Gold Ridge Road #2118 to milepost 4.3 at the gate.

Upper Gold Peak Spur NFSR #16859, from junction with Road #2121 to the end of the road at milepost 1.2

MISSOULA, Mont. - An area closure has been announced for the Boulder Lake/Upper Gold Creek basin due to the Boulder Lake Fire.

The Boulder Lake Fire was reported on Sept. 3 and has since grown to 300 acres.

It is believed to have been started by lightning and is burning in the Rattlesnake Wilderness, east of Boulder Lake on the Missoula Ranger District.

The fire is being managed under a Point-Zone Protection strategy due to existing terrain and fuel conditions.

No primary structures are currently threatened, and the Gold Creek Cabin is wrapped and prepped for potential radiant heat or embers.

The following are closures put in place due to the fire:

Article originally posted September 7, 2022.