Weather Alert

The following message is transmitted at the request of the Forest Service West Central Montana Avalanche Center Missoula MT ...The Forest Service West Central Montana Avalanche Center Missoula MT has issued a Backcountry Avalanche Warning... * Timing...In effect until 7 PM MST Wednesday, January 13th. * Affected Area...Bitterroot, Rattlesnake, southern Missions and southern Swan Mountains near Seeley Lake MT. * Avalanche Danger...The avalanche danger is HIGH. * Reason/Impacts...Recent heavy snow combined with weak snow structure will result in widespread avalanche activity. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel on and below steep slopes is not recommended. Avalanches may run long distances. Consult http://www.missoulaavalanche.org for more detailed information. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of any Avalanche Center. &&