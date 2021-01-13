High winds are causing problems across Western Montana Monday. From knocking down trees to causing power outages.
Out in St. Regis the power went out around 7 a.m. leaving many folks in the dark including those who had to get work done.
Rachelle Bertanga has worked for the St. Regis and De Borgia post offices for five years. This morning when she came to work they had to get creative when sorting the mail.
"Its kinda funny really, there were some emergency lights but not enough so we were all wearing headlamps as we sorted the mail and got ready for the day," Bertanga said.
Between 400 to 1,000 people were left without power, including businesses like restaurants and gas stations.
Howard Larson was hauling a tractor from North Dakota to Washington but he is stuck here in Montana until he can find more gas, unfortunately no power, means no gas pumps.
"We got into town and there is no power, we can't get diesel anywhere and we don't have enough to get over the pass to get home," Larson said.
Over in Missoula trees were knocked over all across town, from the Target Range Neighborhood, to blocking Higgins, and even in the University District.
Missoula Parks and Rec Forestry Division and the City Street Maintenance crews have put together an emergency plan to keep streets clear. They are urging folks who see a tree blocking a road or causing damage to call 911.
Any folks who need help clearing trees that are down but not causing damage can submit a Tree Debris Removal Request form on the parks and rec website. Non-emergency tree removal will happen on Thursday and Friday.
But that is not the extent if the damage. Down in the Bitterroot winds blew over both power lines and trees. Northwest Energy crews have been working all day to restore power to folks in Stevensville and Florence.
In the same area city crews and private companies are working together to clear the roads and help folks remove branches from yards.
The high wind warning is in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday for Western Montana.