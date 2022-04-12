MISSOULA, Mont. - When someone says 'hero' we often think of superheroes, like Spiderman or Wonder Woman, but on Tuesday, Destination of Missoula officials were talking about Heroes of Hospitality.

Destination Missoula and the Missoula Tourism Business Improvement District started the event last year, to celebrate people in the hospitality industry who go above and beyond.

The 2021 winner was announced Tuesday, and out of 41 nominations, this year's recipient went to Executive Housekeeper for Wingate Hotel, Ellie Rassmussen.

Rassmussen's co-workers told her they were going to a business meeting today, but when she arrived at First Interstate Bank, she realized that wasn't the case.

"They got me. They totally got me, like they were really good," Rassmussen said.

At a time when cities across the nation are facing worker shortages, Missoula TBID Board Member, Whitney Bergmann, said it's important now, more than ever before, to celebrate Missoulians who are working hard.

"I think that finding people that have that and just that drive to do really well to take care of people requires a really special internal motivation," Bergmann said.

Wingate General Manager, Kim Sawyer, said housekeeping in a hotel is hard work and said she nominated Rassmussen because she does a good job at recognizing her team.

"She does such a good job taking care of her people, trying to look out for them, doing what she can to make their lives personally and professionally better," Sawyer said.

Rassmussen said as a born and raised Missoulian, she just wants to share her love of Montana with others.

"I love to show Missoula, and what Montana is and I love that people want to be here and I love to help give them that experience," she said.

She's only been working in the hospitality industry for about 7 years, but her co-workers said she's dedicated to her job and is always looking for ways to help her staff enjoy theirs.