MISSOULA, Mont. - The winners of the 2023 Big Sky Documentary Film Festival have been announced!

One winner was selected in each category by festival juries in the Best Feature, Best Short (under 40 minutes), Best Mini-Doc (under 15 minutes) and Big Sky Award (films of the American West) categories, and considerations were also made for artistic vision.

Winners in each category receive a $500 cash prize, and winners in the Short and Mini-Doc categories automatically qualify for nomination by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for an Oscar in the short documentary competition, according to the festival.

If you weren’t able to catch any of these winning films, don’t worry, the films will be re-screened alongside more festival debuts in the final three days of the festival.

And the winner is....

Mini-Doc Competition – films 15 minutes and under

Jury: Daniel Lambroso, Lucy Lerner, Whitney Skauge

Best Mini-Doc Winner:

ارتاش – Dartaş (CARPENTER)

Xelîl Shragerd (director and producer)

2023, Kurdistan – 14 minutes (World Premiere)

In the remote mountains of Iran, an old Kurdish carpenter scavenges wood to hand carve artificial limbs for people who have lost their legs in landmine explosions.

JURY STATEMENT: For their stunning imagination of documentary language and form – with breathtaking images from a country rarely seen in this way – we present the Best Mini-Doc Award to CARPENTER.

Mini-Doc Artistic Vision Award:

SHADOW OF A DOG

Sean Paulsen and Brad Wickham

2022, USA – 10 minutes (World Premiere)

A mysterious New Yorker tracks down lost pets for a living. When a dog goes missing in a Brooklyn cemetery, he gets to work.

JURY STATEMENT: For their creative camera work and evocative, affecting score, we present an Artistic Vision Award to Sean Paulsen and Brad Wickham's SHADOW OF A DOG.

Short Competition – films between 15 and 40 minutes in length

Jury: Kimberley Browning, Penny Lane, Jamie Meltzer

Best Short Winner:

BETWEEN EARTH & SKY

Andrew Nadkarni (director), Swetha Regunathan, Katie Schiller (producers)

For her entire professional career, renowned ecologist Nalini Nadkarni pioneered climbing techniques to study the Costa Rican rainforest canopy. Now, after surviving a life-threatening fall from a tree, she must turn her research inward to understand the processes of disturbance and recovery in her own life.

JURY STATEMENT: Through breathtaking cinematography and dynamic editing, this film sublimely captures the inspirational resilience and bravery of Forestry Biologist Nalini Nadkarni. The filmmaker weaves Nalini's unyielding quest to heal the planet through the trees of the forest with her own journey to face and overcome her own deeply personal trauma.

Short Artistic Vision Award:

CHICKEN STORIES

Jonathan Pickett (director)

2023, USA – 18 minutes (World Premiere)

Imagine a coop of egg-laying hens whose free-range lifestyle creates challenges; a coop of wild, rescue roosters who just might kill each other; and a coop of newborn baby chicks for whom daily survival is a delicate, fragile thing. On a start-up farm outside Oakland, these various chicken flocks surmount daily obstacles while the newbie farmers attempt to Google their way to help.

JURY STATEMENT: The jury presents an Artistic Vision Award to CHICKEN STORIES for its unusual and quirky storytelling, which brought us into a world of vulnerability, joy, and grief in a humorous and surprising way.

Big Sky Award Presented to a film that artistically honors the character, history, tradition and imagination of the American West.

Jury: Jon Ayon, Julian Cautherley, Hanna Mason

Big Sky Award Winner:

Aitamaako'tamisskapi Natosi: Before the Sun

Banchi Hanuse (director), Carey Newman, Isabelle Pullen, Mike Wavrecan (producers)

2023, Canada – 89 minutes (World Premiere)

An intimate and thrilling portrait of a young Siksika woman and the deep bonds between her father and family on the golden plains of Blackfoot Territory, as she prepares for one of the most dangerous horse races in the world. Indian Relay rider Logan Red Crow vaults bareback from horse to horse in exhilarating races. In this male-dominated sport, victory is an uphill battle.

Big Sky Award Artistic Vision Award:

COWBOY POETS

Mike Day (director)

2022, USA – 83 minutes (Northwest Premiere)

The unlikely combination of cowboys and poetry has been celebrated at the American National Cowboy Poetry Gathering since 1985. Through the written word, cowboys of the American West contend with their unique way of life, wrangling with their identity, environmental threats, and change. This documentary offers an intimate look at the lives of these modern-day cowboys.

JURY STATEMENT: The jury presents an Artistic Vision Award to COWBOY POETS, a beautiful contemplation on poetry and the American West. This is a refreshing movie about the love of art and the West; People you wouldn’t typically expect to be poets or lovers of poetry, speak in elaborate verses. The Jury found the editing and cinematography striking, much like constructing a poem in and of itself.

Feature Competition – films over 40 minutes in length

Jury: Samir Ljuma, Ryan Maxey, Dara Messinger

Best Feature Winner:

MUSEUM OF THE REVOLUTION

Srđan Keča (director and producer), Vanja Jambrović (producer)

2021, Serbia, Croatia, Czech Republic – 91 minutes

In 1961, a museum was planned in Belgrade as a tribute to Socialist Yugoslavia. It never got beyond the construction of the basement. Now, the outcasts of a society reshaped by capitalism live in the remnants of the museum. MUSEUM OF THE REVOLUTION follows three women who find refuge in each other as they are forced to leave their home in the museum to make way for a transforming city and society.

Feature Artistic Vision Award:

TOLYATTI ADRIFT

Laura Sistero (director), Bernat Manzano (producer)

2022, Spain, France, Russia – 70 minutes

Tolyatti was the capital of car manufacturing in the Soviet Union. Once the symbol of socialist pride, today it is the Russian Detroit, with the highest youth unemployment rates in the country. To cope with the overwhelming uncertainty of the future, teenagers drift Soviet era Lada cars over frozen lakes and through snowy streets. TOLYATTI ADRIFT is an intimate portrait Slava, Misha and Lera as they drift through their last year of high school on the precipice of adulthood.

JURY STATEMENT: The jury presents an Artistic Vision Award to TOLYATTI ADRIFT, a striking documentary that illustrates the challenges youth face after the fall of industry and opportunity in their city, and the reclamation of expression and rebellion through drift driving. With stunning cinematography and a pulsating score, the tonal contrast brings a sense of hope and choice to these young people through the darkness around them.