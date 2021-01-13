MISSOULA -- For many local families, the COVID-19 pandemic has not been a walk in the park.
That's why Families First Learning Lab in Missoula is trying to get families outside with an event called Cabin Fever.
Local mom of two and member of FFLL, Erin Ricard, said the event will help her and her family get motivated.
"When you say 'I'm gonna meet you at the gym', and it's like 'oh, I really wish I didn't do that,' but you know that it's good for you," Ricard said. "Just having that little extra thing that says 'oh, I said I was gonna do that' and just get your kids outside," she said.
Families can purchase tickets to get different gifts and activities, as well as guides for outdoor hikes, snowshoeing and more.
FFLL'S Executive Director, Hannah Zuraff, said they'll give tips on how to strengthen family connections, while doing the activities.
"We are having these intentional learning experiences and talking points for parents to have with their kids, while they're outdoor recreating, or while they're working together to build a snowman, to emphasize that parent-child attachment and that bond," Zuraff said.
Cabin Fever will take place Jan. 15 through Jan. 31.
Ricard said other families should get involved, so they can build relationships in a time when everyone seems distant.
"Families First is so loving and understanding and we're really into connection and we're really into building supporting families for each other," she said.