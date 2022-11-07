Road closed Vault photo

UPDATE: 12:53 P.M.

The City of Missoula Police Department announced closures in addition to the Orange Street underpass.

In a Facebook post, MPD said the following roads are blocked:

  • Southbound Higgins near Pattee Canyon
  • Philips before Russell Street

MISSOULA, Mont. - Due to winter road conditions and numerous crashes, the Orange Street underpass is shut down.

An alert from the Missoula Police Department said drivers should seek a different route at this time.

