UPDATE: 12:53 P.M.
The City of Missoula Police Department announced closures in addition to the Orange Street underpass.
In a Facebook post, MPD said the following roads are blocked:
- Southbound Higgins near Pattee Canyon
- Philips before Russell Street
MISSOULA, Mont. - Due to winter road conditions and numerous crashes, the Orange Street underpass is shut down.
An alert from the Missoula Police Department said drivers should seek a different route at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.