With one year anniversary coming near, MHP gives update on Trooper Wade Palmer

MISSOULA -- A slight smile, an upright posture, and of course, you can't forget the Montana Grizzly sweatshirt. A new photo just released gives us a look at one of Montana's most brave individuals: Wade Palmer.
"The highway patrol will do anything in it's power to take care of our own." says Sgt. Sean Finley, who met with the press Wednesday afternoon after a press release from the Palmer family. "So regardless of how it works with Wade and him returning to duty, we are not going to let him be by himself."
The Montana Highway Patrol hasn't left Wade and his family at all. For the last year since Wade was tragically shot by a gunman outside of Missoula, life for the Palmer family has been different. But in a statement today, Wade's wife Lindsey praised her husband, saying he has been "a beacon of hope and perseverance throughout this entire ordeal."
"It's phenomenal." says Sgt. Finley. "He is walking, slowly, but he is walking. He is saying some words, very limited words, but he is trying to say more. But those things have increased a lot since day one."
With the one year anniversary this Sunday, the Montana Highway Patrol is also reflecting on the last year.
"I think we are better as an agency, I think we are better as Montanans to get through this incident." Sgt. Finley says. "And it's not done. But we are better as Montanans today than we were a year ago."
MHP has spend the year reviewing their tactical response on that fateful night, and commanders have created more streamlined processes.
"Is it going to happen again? I bet you it will, somewhere, some place. So we learned a lot of things in that respect. We have a plan in place to notify more people in a quicker time frame than this happened." says Sgt. Finley.
Wade is still here, he is still with us. And he has left his brothers in arms in complete awe.
"Trooper Palmer gave everything for this state." Sgt. Finley says. "And it's going to take a while, and he is going to need resources. You know if he does not come back as a State Trooper, and we all know what his status is, so he is going to need help for the long term."
If you would like to donate to Trooper Palmer and his family as they continue to pay for medical bills, you can do that here:
-Trooper Wade Palmer Benefit Account at First Interstate Bank: Deposits can be made at any branch or by mailing a check to 2500 N. Reserve St. Missoula, MT. 59808
Palmer and three others were shot in shooting incidents in Missoula and Evaro. Shelley Hays died in the shooting. Julie Blanchard and her son Casey Blanchard were also shot that night. Casey is recovering at his home in Stevensville. Julie later died.