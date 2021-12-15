THOMPSON FALLS, Mont. - Wolf trapping will be opening in Wolf Management Unit 121 in northwest Montana.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) says it is recommending opening Wolf Management Unit (WMU) 121 after monitoring grizzly bear activity in the area.
“FWP biologists have been monitoring grizzly bear activity with a variety of methods since early November,” FWP wrote. “This includes monitoring collared grizzly bears, sightings of bears in the field, weather assessments and reports from the public. Based on the best available information in WMU 121, local biologists recommend opening wolf trapping for that unit.”
Trappers are being warned to be aware that grizzly bears could still be active and to avoid any area where bear sign is observed.
You can find up-to-date information on the wolf trapping season online here.