The following is a release from the City of Missoula Police Department:
MISSOULA, Mont. - On January 8, 2021 at approximately 5:00 PM, The Missoula Police Department was dispatched with the Missoula Fire Department for a report of a structure fire in the 1300 block of Scott Street. As officers arrived on scene, they observed a large tree, a structure, two sheds and a vehicle on fire. As the fire department was addressing the structure fire, dispatch relayed receiving a phone call from a female claiming responsibility for the fire. That female refused to identify herself or answer any further questions and hung up. However, dispatch informed officers the phone number was associated with a female identified as Georgena Oldperson.
Officers were aware of Oldperson through prior law enforcement contacts. One of the officers responding to the structure fire recognized Oldperson walking southbound on the Scott Street Bridge as he was responding to the fire. Another officer located Oldperson on the south side of the Scott Street Bridge and could smell the odor of smoke while speaking with her. She also had two cell phones in her possession. The officer called the number used by the female claiming responsibility for the fire, which rang to one of the phones in Oldperson’s possession. She was immediately arrested and transported to the Missoula Detention Facility and charged with felony Arson.
There were no injuries reported and although the value of the property damage was high, a precise estimate of the damage is yet to be determined. A Missoula Police Detective will work cooperatively with a Missoula Fire Department investigator on this investigation.
