MISSOULA, Mont. - One woman is dead after getting hit by a Chevy Pickup while crossing the street in Missoula. 

According to the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP), one woman was crossing Russell in the crosswalk heading east when a truck turned right from S 3rd Street West onto Russell, hitting and running over the woman. 

The truck fled the scene. 

The pedestrian succumbed to injuries as a result of the crash on August 3, 2023. 

The Missoula Police Department is leading the investigation. 

