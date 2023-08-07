MISSOULA, Mont. - One woman is dead after getting hit by a Chevy Pickup while crossing the street in Missoula.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP), one woman was crossing Russell in the crosswalk heading east when a truck turned right from S 3rd Street West onto Russell, hitting and running over the woman.

The truck fled the scene.

The pedestrian succumbed to injuries as a result of the crash on August 3, 2023.

The Missoula Police Department is leading the investigation.