MISSOULA, Mont. – One woman is dead and another man is recovering after both people were found with stab wounds in a home in Missoula Monday morning.
The man called 9-1-1 at around 1:15 a.m. to report his girlfriend had stabbed him on the 1200 block of South First Street West.
When officers arrived, the boyfriend did not answer the door, forcing officers to break in the door, according to a release from the Missoula Police Department.
When the officers got in the home, they found the woman dead in the living room area with multiple stab wounds.
MPD said the man was verbally responsive in a bedroom and had multiple stab wounds.
He was brought to the hospital for surgery and MPD said he is expected to recover.
After getting a search warrant for the home, investigators determined the incident was isolated to the residence and no one else was involved.
An autopsy for the woman is scheduled at the Montana State Crime Lab.
The investigation is ongoing and there is no threat to the public.
