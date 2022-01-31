The following is a press release from the City of Missoula Police Department:
MISSOULA, Mont. - On Saturday January 29, 2022 at 2:16 AM, officers were dispatched to the Super 8 on Brooks for a report of a female screaming. Officers recalled several prior calls to that same room over the past two days and were aware Jason Brewer was associated with the prior calls.
Upon arriving on scene, officers encountered Brewer in the hallway of the hotel and he consented to officers viewing the room. Inside, the female was discovered was discovered on the ground with significant injuries to her face [sic]. Medical was contacted and she was subsequently transported to a hospital for treatment.
Officers attempted to speak with Brewer about the incident and he attempted to flee. Brewer was caught and initially arrested for Obstructing a Peace Officer and Resisting Arrest. He was transported to the jail, but subsequently bonded out prior to the investigation into this case being completed.
Later that morning, the Missoula Police Department learned the female’s injuries were significant, which required she be placed in a higher level of care. The victim requested the hospital contact law enforcement regarding the Brewer assaulting her. The victim remains in the hospital under care for her injuries.
Officer returned to the hotel and determined Brewer was within the room. He was not cooperative, and officers were required to force entry into the room. Aggravated Assault, Partner/Family Member Assault (3rd offense), and Resisting Arrest. Investigation into this case is still underway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.