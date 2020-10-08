PHILIPSBURG- A woman has died after being thrown from her car in a crash on Upper Rock Creek Road Thursday.
Around 4:55 pm emergency responders were dispatched to the scene of a single vehicle crash on Upper Rock Creek Road near Phillipsburg a release from the Granite County Sheriff’s Office says.
The Granite County Sheriff/Coroner’s Office and Montana Highway Patrol are investigating, however, the release says speed appears to be a factor in the crash.
The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.
“These types of tragedies are to often reminders for everyone to please buckle up,” the sheriff’s office wrote in the release.