STEVENSVILLE, Mont. - A woman died after a losing control of a vehicle on an icy road and crashing near Stevensville Monday morning.
The fatality report from Montana Highway Patrol said the woman was driving a pickup westbound on Three Mile Creek Road at around 5:30 a.m. when the tires lost traction and on the icy road.
MHP said she overcorrected, slid off the right-hand side of the road and crashed into a utility pole and a wooden fence.
The pickup kept going another 400 feet through a field, crashed into two more fences and then stopped.
MHP said the woman died at the crash scene due to injuries. She was a 41-year-old from Stevensville.
Speed is considered a factor in the crash.
