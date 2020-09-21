Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR A POSSIBLE FEMALE ADULT KIDNAPPING. VICTIM IS SOPHIE STEINWAND, A WHITE 19 YEAR OLD FEMALE. SOPHIE IS 5 FEET, 2 INCHES TALL, WEIGHS 150 POUNDS, WITH RED HAIR AND BLUE EYES. SHE HAS REPORTEDLY BEEN DRUGGED AND IS BEING HELD AGAINST HER WILL BY ANDREW BELL, A WHITE 24 YEAR OLD MALE. ANDREW IS 5 FEET, 6 INCHES TALL, AND WEIGHS 120 POUNDS, WITH BROWN HAIR AND BROWN EYES. THEY MAY BE IN A RED, 2007 HYUNDAI ELANTRA, WITH MONTANA LICENSE PLATE 559716B. SOPHIE MAY HAVE INJURIES FROM A PREVIOUS ASSAULT FROM ANDREW BELL. FOR PHOTOS, PLEASE GO TO, WWW.DOJMT.GOV AND CLICK ON ALERTS. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL THE HELENA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT, 406-442-3233.