WHITEFISH, Mont. - The woman who died in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 93 has been identified as 20-year-old Brittany Roth of Whitefish.
According to Montana Highway Patrol, on Friday, September 18 around 7 p.m., Roth was trying to turn onto Highway 93 from Farm to Market Road outside of Whitefish. MHP says she didn't yield to oncoming traffic and was t-boned by a Ford F-150. The Ford spun out of control, hitting another pickup truck.
Roth was pronounced dead at the scene. Three people from the other vehicles were injured and taken to nearby hospitals. MHP say they believe alcohol was involved.