Update, June 19 at 5:36 pm:
The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for 46-year-old Angela Dawn Strumpfer has been canceled as she has been found and is safe.
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Police Department issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for 46-year-old Angela Dawn Strumpfer.
Angela was last seen in Missoula on June 7.
Her description states she is white, six foot and three inches tall, weighing 350 pounds. She has long blonde hair and blue eyes. However, MPD says she may have possibly dyed her hair.
There is concern for her safety and well-being, as she does not have her required medications with her. She does not have her vehicle with her either, so it is believed she is traveling on foot.
If you have any information on Angela, contact the MPD at (406) 552-6300 or call 911.