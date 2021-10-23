MISSOULA, Mont. - One woman was arrested after leading a police chase from Missoula into Ravalli County.
One sheriff's deputy initiated a stop on Mullan Rd. near Pulp Mill.
The driver ran a stop sign, where she was initially pulled over, before proceeding to lead officers on a car pursuit, heading eastbound on Mullan Rd.
As the woman took off, we have confirmed she forced two vehicles to steer off the road.
After that officers attempted to deploy stop sticks, but efforts were unsuccessful as the driver continued leading them closer into town, where she stopped one more time before taking off again.
The woman continued beyond city limits onto Reserve St. where officers say she ran through many red lights and nearly hit several vehicles as she continued onto Highway 93, heading south towards Lolo.
She eventually crashed in the area of Ravalli County, where she was later taken into custody.
The woman described to be in her early 30s and right now she is being charged with at least two counts of criminal endangerment, and fleeing from an alluding and obstructing.
As of right now officials are working to identify all individuals who could have been impacted in the car chase earlier today.
"The sheriff's office is encouraging anybody who was nearly struck or was run off the road to please call 9-1-1 so we can identify them and get their statement for any more potential criminal charges, right now we are still investigating that I know there were at least two on Mullan Road that were forced off the road, We're still trying to get a number of how many people were potentially victims, " said Sgt. Mike Hash.
If you're one of those individuals as the Sgt. mentioned, you're encouraged to call 911 or the Missoula Police Department at 406-258-4810.