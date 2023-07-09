The following is a press release via Facebook by the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office:
FLORENCE, Mont. - Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton said Search And Rescue Teams continue to search for a missing woman after a boating accident on the Bitterroot River yesterday afternoon (July 8th). Sheriff Holton said a 26-year-old female from out of the area has been missing since a kayak she was in overturned in a log jam near the Poker Joe Fishing Access south of Florence. The accident occurred at approximately 5 p.m. and the victim was the only occupant of the kayak. Witnesses reported the female was not seen after the kayak overturned. The kayak and one life jacket were recovered later.
Ravalli County Search and Rescue, Ravalli County Sheriff's Office, Florence Volunteer Fire Department, MT Fish Wildlife and Parks Wardens, and LifeFlight conducted search efforts until nearly 11 p.m. and resumed again at 5:30 a.m. this morning. Today, SAR boat teams are in the water with help from RCSO Drone Operators and helicopters from Choice Aviation.
Sheriff Holton advised people that SAR operations are being conducted in the area, and people recreating on the river are asked to look for the victim. She was wearing a red one piece swimming suit and a life vest. Please contact the RCSO at 406-363-3033 if you have information. Aviation assets will be used as they are available. The RCSO asks people to not fly personal drones in the area as they may interfere with organized SAR/RCSO efforts, and helicopters will be grounded if drones are in the air around the search areas.
Sheriff Holton reminded everyone that the Bitterroot River is still dangerous with the numerous log jams and obstructions in the river. People floating or boating on the river should be wearing floatation devices, and children and inexperienced boaters should recreate with experienced people familiar with the river and it's dangers.
Search efforts will continue through the day and evening today.
