MISSOULA - Emergency crews were called to 'M' Trail in Missoula after a woman was physically assaulted Friday.
According to an alert from the University of Montana the call came in around 2:30 PM after a woman was assaulted while hiking north of the 'M' trail.
The suspect is described as a white male between 30 and 40 years old wearing black pants, black shirt and a baseball cap. He was last seen heading further up the mountain.
The woman's condition is unknown at this time, but fire officials on scene said the woman couldn't get down from the mountain on her own.
A retired first responder who happened to be in the area at the time ran over to help shortly after the assault happened.
"One of our retired firefighters was on scene, which was really good for the patient," Missoula Fire Captain Garrett Venters said. "[He was] just able to talk to her I think, and keep her awake."
Multiple fire trucks, an ambulance, and police vehicles were at the trail head. A helicopter was also circling the area.
This case is currently under investigation. Anyone having with information about this crime please call UMPD at 406-243-6131.