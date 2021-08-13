Police lights--Vault

STEVENSVILLE, Mont. - A woman has passed away due to injuries she sustained in a crash near Stevensville on Aug. 7.

Montana Highway Patrol reports a Chrysler PT Cruiser was eastbound on Cheif Looking Glass Rd. when the driver stopped at a stop sign.

After stopping, the driver then pulled into the intersection in front of a Toyota Rav4.

The driver of the Toyota hit their breaks, in an attempt to avoid the PT Cruiser before striking the other car.

According to MHP, the PT Cruiser rotated clockwise and sustained extensive damage to the front left side.

The Toyota was damaged on the front right side.

A 97-year-old woman from Florence was driving the PT Cruiser and was taken to the hospital but later passed away due to her injuries.

Both occupants of the Toyota, a 23-year-old woman and a 44-year-old woman from Charlo were injured and taken to the hospital.

Speed is a suspected factor in the crash.

Tags

News For You