Woman thanks Missoula firefighters for saving cabin from New Mexico wildfire

MISSOULA, Mont. - A slow start to fire season is good news for Montana residents but it hasn't stopped Missoula crews from helping fight fires in other states.

Now, one woman impacted by the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fires in New Mexico is saying thank you after getting connected from a quick note.

It's a rule we all learn as children, be sure to pick up after yourself. When the crew from Missoula Fire Department left a bit of a mess after saving a cabin in New Mexico, they made sure to say sorry.

"My husband went to the back door and said there's a note," Carol Henderson, the owner of the cabin, said. "I'm going to cry. That's when we found the note from Casey Scott apologizing for cutting a hole in our deck to keep our cabin from burning down."

Henderson and her husband Tim Pegors knew their cabin was still standing after the wildfire blew through Mineral Hill twice, but they didn't know what else to expect.

"We were feeling pretty low when we drove into the property," Henderson said. "It was kind of dusk, we could see how badly the area was burnt, it was still smoldering.”

Missoula firefighters Casey Scott, Andrew Pace and Andrew Neumann had returned to the cabin, after prepping it for the fire earlier, just in time.

“It’s something I never seen before," Scott, the 15-year veteran, said. "The erratic winds. The erratic fire behavior. A lot of structures were threatened and a lot of forest area kind of like this a little bit.”

The decks were on fire.

The crew was able to put it out, but they had to remove parts of the deck so the fire wouldn't spread to the cabin.

“We tried to do the least amount of damage as possible," Scott recalled. "We had to go to the next structure, so really quick I wrote a note saying, 'Hey, we apologize, we had to ruin your deck. -Missoula Fire Department”

That note, along with the amount of care the crew took to preserve the cabin her husband had built for her as a wedding gift nearly 30 years ago, meant the world to Henderson.

She wanted to say thank you.

Through the power of social media, Henderson got connected with Scott.

She shared her gratitude and showed him the treasures his crew saved, like her father's World War II memorabilia and her 1955 Chevrolet pickup truck.

Henderson doesn't have any kids of her own, but now, she considers the men family.

“They couldn’t have looked out for us better had they been, you know, our boys, our kids," Henderson said. "I don’t know what makes complete strangers that good.”