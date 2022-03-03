MISSOULA, Mont. - In the spirit of sharing the accomplishments of women across the country, you can catch some of the more adventurous milestones on the big screen, just in time for International Womens' Day.
The Woman's Adventure Film Tour is making a stop in western Montana. Bringing us the stories of women doing extraordinary things in the great outdoors.
Something Montanans know all too well, this year the two-hour program features stories like Australian Olympic champion Torah Bright, Ultra trail-running champion Lucy Bartholomew and much more.
You can see climbing, skiing, and snowboarding across the country.
One of the entertainment directors shared with us why this film tour started and will continue to focus on the stories of women.
"My partner and I both have daughters, and simultaneously both of our daughters were saying, ‘Dad, why are women not in your programs, why don't you have something of women doing these things?’ So we hope for people, number one, to take away to be inspired to get outdoors and, number two, to realize there's equity and imparity in these adventures. And the third the most important adventure means different things for different people you don't always have to climb the highest mountain, ski the fastest, or do the gnarliest tricks on a mountain bike," said Adventure Entertainment Director.
If you want to catch the film, there will be two showings premiering Tuesday night, March 8 at the Roxy Theatre.
