MISSOULA, Mont. - Addiction is a growing issue, now one of the two facilities with the Adult and Teen Challenge, with their one of two facilities in Montana. Offering a safe space for those recovering from addiction in the form of housing and new opportunities for support.

With ATC goal, 'Putting hope within reach for every Addict,' hearing from one student who describes her experience has been life-changing as she hopes to help more woman just like her

Stephanie Stoltz is eight months sober in her battle against alcohol since enrolling into the program. With ATC bringing back their work and outreach opportunities are bringing a sense of hope for women like Stephanie to return to a new norm.

"We're all working in the world again and it gives a sense of purpose and identity and we can all prove that we can work again,” said Stoltz.

Through a live-in 12 – 15 month program recovering addicts can study and work as they gain control of their lives once again. As the center returns at full capacity, program director Jana Roberts says the future looks promising as their housing enrollment has already reached new heights for the year.

"We only have 4 empty beds so that brings us to 80 percent capacity and we've been maintaining that through the year and that shows me that we're able to get back out we're seeing the results most importantly with lives that are being changed and the connections we're building in the community as well,” said Roberts.

To keep the momentum going they're adding an internship within the program for women like Stephanie to share their stories and inspire more women that they can take their lives back after addiction. If you wish to be a part of the program as a student or volunteer your time, click here for more information.