MISSOULA -- From building, to butchering, to car maintenance, you could learn it all.
The Missoula Urban Demonstration Project is hosting women-led workshops that cover a variety of sustainable living topics.
Anyone can take the workshops, but women are often underrepresented in these trades. That's why MUD's Executive Director, Casey Valencia, said these workshops are taught by women.
"That's what the great thing about having women instructors is; it really makes everyone feel really comfortable, everybody feels really easy-going about just asking questions and working together to solve problems," Valencia said.
She said you won't just be watching how to do it; you'll be doing it yourself.
"A big part of empowering people is showing them how to do it themselves, showing them that it doesn't have to be a scary thing to do," she said.
The first workshop took place on October 16 and covered carpentry.
The next workshop teaches everything you need to know about butchering followed by a car maintenance class.
"It'll be all the basics for car maintenance; how to change your oil, change your wiper blades, change a tire and then how to talk to a mechanic about what's going on with your car," she said.
The workshops are $15 for MUD members or $30 for everyone else.
You can learn how to butcher on October 27, or you can take the car maintenance class on the October 30. Visit MUD's website to sign up.