MISSOULA, Mont. - The bitter cold is reaching both sides of the state, and in Missoula, those living in homeless shelters are struggling to stay warm.
Sean Rawson with Artistic Finishes, located near the Emergency Winter Shelter, said the low temperatures are bringing more people to the shelter.
"Yes, there's been quite an influx of people. I think more people that have been living in their cars, but it's getting to cold for them now at night, so they're coming now to the shelter," Rawson said.
Over at the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space (TSOS) off of Highway 93, residents are trying to fight off the cold in hard-sided shelters. United Way of Missoula's Eric Legvold, said they sleep on a raised, insulated platform with zero degree sleeping bags, but it's not enough to stay warm in freezing temperatures.
"Winter camping is no joke. You can get into a very difficult situation, quickly," Legvold said.
As a partner organization of the TSOS, United Way of Missoula County is asking for donations of new or gently used wool blankets.
"Because the TSOS has been so successful, individuals have moved on into sustainable housing and with that, they bring their blankets and sleeping bags that they've been offered at the TSOS with them onto their housing," he said.
At the Poverello Center, officials said they could use donations of gloves, hats, hand warmers and socks.
Rawson said they're helping those who need it.
"It is impacting my business, but I think it's helping a lot more people than it's impacting at the moment," Rawson said.
The blankets can be dropped off at Hope Rescue Mission's Hope Thrift Boutique, located at 702 SW Higgins Ave.
The boutique is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, December 28 to December 30, from 10 a.m.to 5 p.m. It is closed from December 31to January 3. Regular hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. resume January 4.