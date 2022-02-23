STEVENSVILLE, Mont. - Drivers are being urged to be mindful between North Birch Creekand Bell Crossing as work is resuming on the Stevensville Safety Improvements project this week.
Starting Feb. 28, the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and Schellinger Construction are resuming work on the project, and crews will be on-site Monday through Friday from around 7:30 am to 6:30 pm. Crews may start earlier as daylight allows.
Work on updating and replacing irrigation lines as well as work on stabilizing banks on the south end of the project will be done to kick off the 2022 construction season.
Safety improvements on this part of Highway 269 include four-foot shoulders on both sides and flattening roadside slopes.
Willoughby Lane will be realigned, and a new flashing light will be placed at Bell Crossing.
A new guardrail will also be installed and bridge replacements will occur. After all this is complete, crews will pave over the road’s surface, seal the pavement, paint road lines and install new signage.
Weather permitting, entire construction operations are anticipated to be in full spring by March.
Anyone driving in the area can expect delays and reduced speeds in the construction zone. Crews will be using pilot cars to safely guide traffic through the work zone.
Traffic control will also be working with local schools to ensure busses have priority throughout the project to get all to school on time.
“This week’s onset of winter conditions has put a slight delay in our efforts” Jake North, Schellinger Construction Project Manager, said. “We appreciate the traveling public’s patience and hope they know our goal is to get this project wrapped up as soon as possible.”
Weekly updates will be sent by Big Sky Public Relations who will also be available to answer questions. If you would like to receive updates, you can email Amy Aiello at amy@bigskypublicrelations.comor call the project hotline at (406) 207-4484, Monday through Friday, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.
More information on the project can be found on the MDT website here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.