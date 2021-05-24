WASHINGTON - An Army Private from Hamilton, Montana, who was captured and died as a prisoner during World War II, was accounted for March 30, 2020.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) made the announcement via release Monday of the soldier Wayne M. Evans, 21.
Evans was a Battery G, Fifty-ninth Coast Artillery Regiment member when Japan stormed the Philippine Islands in December 1941. Combat took place on the Bataan Peninsula until surrender on April 9, 1942 and on the Corregidor Island until May 6, 1942. DPAA said thousands of U.S. and Filipino soldiers were captured and imprisoned at prisoner of war camps, including Evans.
According to the release, the prison camp and historical documents indicate Evans passed away July 19, 1942. He was laid to rest at the Cabanatuan Camp Cemetery, in Common Grave 312, with the other dead POW.
The American Graves Registration Service (AGRS) dug up the remains buried at the Cabanatuan Camp Cemetery, DPAA said, and the remains were transported to a temporary U.S. military mausoleum in Manila. AGRS tried to identify the remains in late 1947, but were unable due to the conditions of the POW deaths and burials, substantial commingling and restricted identification technology available at the time.
The DPAA examined and identified the remains at the DPAA lab at Joint Base Pearl-Harbor Hickam, Hawaii in January 2018, DPAA said.
DPAA said scientists used anthropological examination, circumstantial evidence and mitochondrial DNA examination to identify Evans.
Evans' name was printed on the Walls of the Missing at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial with other missing WWII service members, DPAA said; but, a rosette will be marked next to his name signifying he was accounted for. DPAA said the American Battle Monuments Commission diligently took care of his grave the for 70 years.
DPAA said Evans' burial will be in his hometown, but the date has not yet been decided.