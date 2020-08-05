In a switch from writing academic papers to children's books, one local researcher is highlighting his studies in a way that he's never done before.
Brent Ruby has been studying wild land firefighters for the last 25 years, then last year the idea of a children's book came to him as he was walking his dogs, Wrango and Banjo.
"I walk and play with them everyday and that just popped into my head wouldn't it be cool to write a children's book that had them as members of a hot shot crew," Ruby said.
That's when the story "Wrango and Banjo: On the Fireline" was born. In his book, Wrango is a seasoned firefighter who is newly in charge of the Zootown Hotdogs. As he is getting ready for fire season he has to train a few new rookies including Banjo.
While Ruby started on this new endeavor the story flowed onto the page, because writing is nothing new to Ruby.
"I've written a lot in my time at the university but its all scientific findings, this research paper, that research paper, articles," Ruby explained, "So the next morning I went out to my back yard cabin and started writing and I was like this is kinda cool."
It was like nothing he has ever done before, in fact Ruby found himself accidentally switching into academic mode while writing the story.
"I'd catch myself and be like 'no you don't have to write that way' and for me that has been really freeing, because you can't introduce anything creative into a research paper, it doesn't fit," Ruby said.
The creativity went one step further when it came to illustrations. Ruby admits he can't draw, so he found an illustrator just outside Chicago who was more than happy to hop on board.
"He would send me his narrative and some descriptions then I'd send back a sketch, he'd approve it and then I'd turn that sketch into line art then the final drawing," Illustrator Christopher Durdle said.
"I'd stare at the art Christopher sent me and think this is exactly what I want," Ruby said.
The process of sending art back and forth started in February, in August Ruby said they are over 95% done and hope to see a physical copy of the book in September.
"You can tell how much he loves the characters and how much he is invested into it," Durdle said, "That's the kind of projects I like, when somebody has a lot of genuine heart put into it."
That heart comes from over 25 years working alongside hot shot crews and spending weeks away from his family, but still wanting to be able to be home to read his kids a bedtime story.
"The vision, is a firefighter sitting down talking to their son, daughter, niece, nephew, grandson, or granddaughter, opening up the book and starting to tell stories of 'here Wrango and Banjo are doing this or that, well just he other day this is what I was doing," Ruby said.
Helping crews continue to build that relationship with their family no matter how many fires they go to fight.
You can read more of Wrango and Banjo's story on their website and track the progress of the publication on their Kickstarter.