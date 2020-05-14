MISSOULA - Missoula law enforcement honored those who gave their lives in the line of duty for on Thursday.
A wreath laying ceremony was held at the Missoula Law Enforcement Memorial in Rose Park at 11:00 AM Thursday with three officers. A wreath of U.S. flag colors was laid at the stone memorial.
Missoula Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Travis Welsh said this would be the 20th anniversary of holding the normally large memorial ceremony, and it's the first year they had to cancel the public event. The memorial was canceled as a precaution due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Welsh said the small ceremony allows them to still honor the 11 fallen officers who gave their lives to protect Missoula County.