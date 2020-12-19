MISSOULA -- Nearly 900 wreaths with red bows covered the ground at the Western Montana Cemetery in Missoula.
1.7 million wreaths were laid at cemeteries across the country on Saturday, to honor National Wreaths Across America Day.
Member of the Montana Civil Air Patrol, Peter Graf, lead the event.
"Lying here, near us and in cemeteries, throughout this nation, are men and women who gave their lives," Graf said.
The national event is a tradition that started in Arlington Virginia in 1992. The Missoula Civil Air Patrol has been participating in it since 2010.
Bureau Chief for the State of Montana Veteran's Cemetery, Matt Manning, said this year's event in Missoula was the biggest yet.
"This is about two or three times the amount of people we normally have. Normally, we get about 200 wreaths. This year we had over 800 wreaths," Manning said.
Each wreath is a donation of $15.
One veteran they honored was Ole Beck. He fought in WWI and is named after the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 209 in Missoula.
Veteran Jack Reneau, served in the Vietnam War and went to the event to honor a fellow veteran.
"Especially my friend who passed away here, John Angwin, a couple weeks ago," Reneau said.
Vanessa Berry is a retired veteran who served in the army for 28 years. She's also the Western Montana Veteran's Cemetery Location Coordinator for Wreaths Across America.
Her and her husband helped organize the event.
"It's very moving just to see all these people willing to put forth this effort and make this sacrifice of their time on a Saturday morning," Berry said.
A wreath is laid flat in front of the headstone to honor and remember their sacrifice.
